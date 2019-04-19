Ramp closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.
I-94 NORTH-SOUTH
- Seven Mile Road, under I-94, closed Thursday morning while crews work to set the I-94 EAST (SB) bridge girders over Seven Mile Road. Seven Mile Road will reopen Friday evening at 7 p.m.
Upcoming Ramp Closures: County K and WIS 11 southbound
- Central Segment: I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at County K scheduled to close long-term early May and will remain closed through late 2019
- South Segment: I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at WIS 11 scheduled to close long-term early May and will remain closed through late 2019
I-94 EAST (SB) Traffic Shift (Crossover)
- From grade looking North at Crossover I94SB
- From Rawson Ave looking North at Crossover I94SB2
Seven Mile Road Bridge Girder Installation
- 7 Mile Road Girder hauled to site (this pic shows how contractors transport girders)
- 7 Mile Road Girders (this pic shows how bridge girders are lifted and installed