Ramp closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

  • Seven Mile Road, under I-94, closed Thursday morning while crews work to set the I-94 EAST (SB) bridge girders over Seven Mile Road. Seven Mile Road will reopen Friday evening at 7 p.m.

Upcoming Ramp Closures: County K and WIS 11 southbound

  • Central Segment: I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at County K scheduled to close long-term early May and will remain closed through late 2019
  • South Segment: I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at WIS 11 scheduled to close long-term early May and will remain closed through late 2019

I-94 EAST (SB) Traffic Shift (Crossover)

  • From grade looking North at Crossover I94SB
  • From Rawson Ave looking North at Crossover I94SB2

Seven Mile Road Bridge Girder Installation

  • 7 Mile Road Girder hauled to site (this pic shows how contractors transport girders)
  • 7 Mile Road Girders (this pic shows how bridge girders are lifted and installed
