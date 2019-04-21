Hop along to the Can Hunt & Brunch at Mob Craft Brewery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Hunting for Easter eggs is an activity for the kiddos -- but this Easter, Mob Craft Brewery is letting grown ups in on some of the fun! The brewery hosted a Can Hunt on Sunday, April 21, allowing adults to hunt for beer cans that were hidden throughout the brewery for a chance to win prizes. Christina stopped by to check out the fun!

About Can Hunt & Brunch at Mob Craft (website)

Celebrate Easter Sunday with a festive brunch. Indulge in bottomless beer-mosas while hunting for cans in the brewery. – Take part in our annual tradition of Easter Sunday brunch at our brewery

– Sip on bottomless Beermosas (upgrades optional)

– Hunt for beer cans that are hidden throughout the brewery with a chance to win prizes

– Take home a free 4-pack of beer so you continue celebrating long after brunch

