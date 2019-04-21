‘Very concerned:’ Milwaukee worshipers react to the tragic Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka

MILWAUKEE — The explosions in Sri Lanka are on the minds of a lot of Wisconsinites as they head to mass on Eater Sunday, April 21. Security was something many people were thinking about.

It’s a day of joy and celebration as several Milwaukee residents attend church for Easter — but explosions across the world are making Sunday tough.

“I think it’s on people’s minds as they go to church this morning,” said Dr. Stephen Molvarek, a Jesuit.

More than 200 people were killed and hundreds were injured in eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in Sri Lanka. And even though it happened thousands of miles away, the terrorist attack is hitting home for people in Wisconsin.

“It’s something to be concerned about,” said Dr. Molarek. “I think there’s a rising pitch in the world of violence.”

“Very concerned because it puts a scare into a lot of people,” said Lee Casper.

Casper attended mass at the Cathedral of St. John Evangelist in Milwaukee on Sunday morning — and while the attacks in Sri Lanka surprised him, it’s the unknown factor that’s on his mind.

“It’s so haphazard — you never know what country, or when it will happen,” said Casper.

Molvarek agrees, explaining security is something he thinks about while living in a religious house.

“This is a day of joy and celebration of the resurrection, and everyone should be able to do that safely in the places they choose to.”

While a crisis hit so far away, people in Wisconsin say it brings people closer together, as they remember those dealing with the tragedy across the world.

“We will be remembering the people in Sri Lanka in prayers,” said Casper.