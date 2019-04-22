Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

4 small earthquakes hit different parts of Alaska

Posted 5:23 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25AM, April 22, 2019

KNIK-FAIRVIEW, Alaska — Four small earthquakes hit different parts of Alaska over the weekend, according to an earthquake monitoring center.

At 6:04 p.m. Sunday, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit a spot 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Knik-Fairview, a town of about 900 people in the Anchorage metropolitan area, the Alaska Earthquake Center said. The earthquake had a depth of 20 miles (33 kilometers.)

At 11:48 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake hit the Prince William Sound region of Alaska, the center said. The earthquake struck a spot about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Valdez, which has about 3,900 residents. Residents of Valdez felt it, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers.)

At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, which is about 11,200 miles west of Anchorage. This earthquake had a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers).

At 7:39 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit a spot 4 miles (7 k9ilometers) southwest of Sterling, a town of about 5,600 people, the center said. The earthquake had a depth of about 22 miles (35 kilometers) and was felt in Sterling.

