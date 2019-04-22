× Christian Yelich named National League Player of the Week, again

MILWAUKEE — Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich has been named the W.B. Mason National League Player of the Week.

Yelich claimed his fifth career NL Player of the Week Award, and second of the young 2019 season, previously winning for the season-opening period ending March 31st. Yelich became the first Major Leaguer since Matt Kemp in 2012 to earn multiple weekly honors before the calendar flipped to May.

Among Yelich’s notable accomplishments so far:

Posted a slash line of .417/.533/1.417 with nine runs scored, 10 hits, eight home runs and six walks across seven games played.

Among NL leaders, finished first in home runs, extra-base hits (8), RBI, runs scored, total bases (34) and slugging percentage; second in on-base percentage; and third in batting average.

Has tallied 31 RBI entering play today, establishing a new franchise record for the month of March/April. Also became the fastest player in Brewers history to reach the 30-RBI threshold in a season, accomplishing the feat in 22 games.

With eight games still remaining in April and 13 home runs to his credit, has matched Prince Fielder (May 2007) for the most home runs by a Brewers slugger in any month. Became the first player in franchise history to club more than 12 homers before May 1st.

Registered three round-trippers and seven RBI in Monday’s rivalry contest against the St. Louis Cardinals, becoming just the fourth player in Club history to reach those totals in a single game, joining Aaron Hill (May 7, 2016), Ryan Braun (April 8, 2014) and Corey Hart (May 23, 2011).