Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Brady and Van Buren

MILWAUKEE — Two people were hurt in a crash Monday morning, April 22 near Brady Street and Van Buren Street on Milwaukee’s east side.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a vehicle headed southbound on Holton Street failed to negotiate a curve and headed southbound in the northbound lane.

A second vehicle headed northbound attempted to avoid the crash, but struck the other vehicle’s driver’s side door.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle suffered minor injuries and was cooperating with police.

The investigation was ongoing.