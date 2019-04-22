× Fiserv Forum awarded LEED Silver Certification from US Green Building Council

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum was awarded a LEED Silver Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Milwaukee’s world-class arena received an A+ rating and is the first sports and entertainment venue in Wisconsin to earn LEED Silver Certification.

Fiserv Forum achieved LEED Silver Certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in the categories of: sustainable sites, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation and design process, and regional priority.

Specific initiatives that contributed toward Fiserv Forum’s certification include:

The 5th Street Parking Structure boasts electric vehicle charging stations and carpool spaces. In addition to local transit services, these features help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change.

Plants native to this region were selected to reduce outdoor water consumption as they require less water to stay healthy.

Low-flow toilets help reduce arena water use by more than 30 percent. That’s enough water savings to fill 8 million water balloons per year.

Heat recovery technology and other efficient design practices reduce energy use by 12 percent.

All food and drink containers are compostable, and no plastic straws are distributed.

All construction materials were selected to promote healthy air quality by reducing harmful emissions.

Environmentally-friendly cleaning products put less stress on the local water system and promote a healthy ecosystem.

Fiserv Forum and Bucks President Peter Feigin issued the following statement on this award:

“We take to heart our role as caretakers of the community, and initiatives like bird-friendly windows, the elimination of plastic straws, and low-flow toilets demonstrate our commitment to the environment and the future of Milwaukee.”

The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system, developed by the USGBC, is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

The partners that contributed to Fiserv Forum’s LEED Silver Certification are Populous, Eppstein Uhen Architects, CAA ICON, Mortenson, ME-Engineers, Johnson Controls and Courtney France of France Sustainable Solutions.