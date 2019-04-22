Quentin Neal goes to trial, accused of killing the mother of his unborn child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee man is headed to trial accused of killing the mother of his unborn child.

It has been a little more than a year since 21-year-old Shannon Mani was murdered. On Monday, April 22, her ex-boyfriend, Quentin Neal, will stand trial for the killing.

Mani went missing in April 2018. Her parents told police that she was four months pregnant with Neal's baby.

According to court documents, police then found the presence of blood in various places in Neal's basement. When questioned by police, Neal led officers to a storage facility near 76th and Bradley in Milwaukee -- where Mani's body was found stuffed inside of a suitcase. Court documents say Neal claimed Mani came at him first after an argument in the basement.

Earlier in April 2019, Mani's mother spoke with FOX6 News. She wanted to thank the police who have helped her through this process.

"They are still standing beside me and helping me through," Anshu Mani said. "I told the detective, 'You guys are my angels.'"

Anshu Mani also told FOX6 News she hopes to fulfill her daughter's dream of opening a shelter for domestic violence victims.

Neal's trial begins at 9 a.m. Monday.