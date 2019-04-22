MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Ready for Game 4? Milwaukee Bucks look to sweep Detroit Pistons in NBA Playoffs
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 17: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket during Game Two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum on April 17, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Milwaukee took a commanding 3-0 lead after a 119-103 victory against Detroit on Saturday. Khris Middleton lead the Bucks with 20 points and nine rebounds that night. Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each scored 19 points for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points and 10 rebounds, struggling with foul trouble.
Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs could begin as soon as Saturday. If the Bucks advance, they will face the Boston Celtics — which swept the Indiana Pacers. The winner of that series would be headed to the conference finals.