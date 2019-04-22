× Ready for Game 4? Milwaukee Bucks look to sweep Detroit Pistons in NBA Playoffs

DETROIT — The Milwaukee Bucks look to sweep the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs when the two teams square up at Little Caesars Arena on Monday evening, April 22.

Milwaukee took a commanding 3-0 lead after a 119-103 victory against Detroit on Saturday. Khris Middleton lead the Bucks with 20 points and nine rebounds that night. Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each scored 19 points for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points and 10 rebounds, struggling with foul trouble.

Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs could begin as soon as Saturday. If the Bucks advance, they will face the Boston Celtics — which swept the Indiana Pacers. The winner of that series would be headed to the conference finals.