'Block 22' of Milwaukee's Park East Corridor now on the market

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that “Block 22” is on the market.

Block 22 is the last publicly-controlled land in the Park East Corridor, which has attracted more than $1 billion in investment and $2 billion in economic impact in recent years.

The Milwaukee County land, which comprises 99,650 square feet between North Water and East Ogden to North Broadway and North Milwaukee, will be available to developers through a request for proposal (RFP) on the county website. Proposed submissions are expected to range from residential, commercial, retail or mixed-use development.

Since County Executive Chris Abele came to office in 2011, it has been a County priority to develop the Park East corridor, which sat almost entirely vacant since the freeway removal was completed in 2002.