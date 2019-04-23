Fox’s MasterChef Junior is coming to Riverside Theater on its first-ever live tour

MILWAUKEE — Fox’s hit culinary competition MasterChef Junior is debuting its first live tour this fall — and coming to the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

According to a news release on Tuesday, April 23, MasterChef Junior Live! brings the hit TV show MasterChef Junior directly to you LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience fun for all ages.

Tickets for MasterChef Junior Live! go on sale at noon on Friday, April 26. One ticket sales begin, you can purchase tickets by CLICKING HERE — or by visiting the Pabst and Riverside box offices.