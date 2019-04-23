‘Beloved:’ Joe Bartolotta, co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, dies at 60
MILWAUKEE — Joe Bartolotta, co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday night, April 22 at the age of 60.
A news release from the Bartolotta group states:
“Joe is beloved by the Milwaukee community for his hospitality, heart, generosity and love of all.”
According to the Bartolotta Restaurants website…
“Joe Bartolotta grew up in Wauwatosa and spent time working in restaurants in New York before returning to his hometown. He opened his first restaurant, Ristorante Bartolotta, with his brother Paul in the village of Wauwatosa in 1993. Garnering a four-star review by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel soon after opening, Ristorante Bartolotta has consistently been rated the best Italian restaurant in Milwaukee and has received a DiRoNA Award from Distinguished Restaurants of North America.”