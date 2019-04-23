× ‘Beloved:’ Joe Bartolotta, co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, dies at 60

MILWAUKEE — Joe Bartolotta, co-owner of The Bartolotta Restaurants, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday night, April 22 at the age of 60.

A news release from the Bartolotta group states:

“Joe is beloved by the Milwaukee community for his hospitality, heart, generosity and love of all.”

According to the Bartolotta Restaurants website…