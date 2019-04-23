New video shows chase, crash that killed young father near 13th and Morgan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- New video shows the moment a car being chased by Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies slammed into a vehicle driven by a young father at 13th and Morgan, killing him. The deadly crash occurred Thursday, April 11.

During the busy evening commute, cameras from a gas station captured a maroon car speeding westbound on Morgan Avenue. It was then seen colliding with a gray car traveling northbound on 13th Street.

The impact sent both vehicles spinning out of control, 100 feet past the intersection. A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy arrived on the scene within five seconds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Witnesses began recording the chaotic aftermath, calling for help for Pedro Colon-Ortiz, 25, trapped and motionless inside the gray car. Others signaled to police as a young man in the striking car ran off.

Robert Matagi, 18, was soon captured and escorted in handcuffs through the destruction.

According to prosecutors, Matagi was driving recklessly on I-43 near Lapham, when a deputy tried to pull him over. Instead, Matagi is accused of taking the exit at Holt Avenue, in an attempt to get away. One minute later, he crashed.

Matagi has been charged with hit-and-run, fleeing officers resulting in death, and second degree reckless homicide.

"We're still trying to come to terms with the why," said Luz Ortiz-Carby, Colon-Ortiz's cousin.

Colon-Ortiz left behind a 1-year-old son and fiance. Colon-Ortiz's cousin shared a photo of the little boy on his father's grave in Puerto Rico, after family there laid to rest the native of Puerto Rico on Easter Sunday.

"So many lives impacted by senseless...by people not caring about anything, it feels like," said Ortiz-Carby.

Charges were also filed against Matagi in connection to an armed burglary in La Crosse that occurred one day before the crash.

In the Milwaukee case, Matagi is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday, April 25 for a preliminary hearing. A passenger in his car has also been charged, accused of hiding Matagi's gun.