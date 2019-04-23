Running a little late to work? Bucks give fans ‘excused absence’ letter after playoff sweep

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks appreciate every single one of the team’s fans who have supported them this season — and especially over the last couple of days. Now, the team’s offered a helping hand of sorts.

After winning the team’s first playoff series since 2001, the Bucks tweeted out an “excused absence” letter for fans.

Enjoy an extra hour or two of sleep Milwaukee, you earned it!! Download your letter at https://t.co/61Kf2VvKFA #FearTheDeer | @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/f31GIIbp2D — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 23, 2019

Bucks President Peter Feigin’s name is at the bottom of the letter.

The Bucks will take on the Boston Celtics in round two of the NBA playoffs. The league has not indicated yet when that series will begin — but it will get started in Milwaukee.