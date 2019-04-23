Sculpture Milwaukee announces 8 additional works for 2019 art exhibition

Sculpture Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Sculpture Milwaukee, the city’s annual outdoor art exhibition, welcomes eight additional artworks to Wisconsin Avenue from June 7  to Oct. 27.

Joining the list of six previously released artist names are: Berlin-based British artist Angela Bulloch, Berlin-based American artist Sam Durant, Surrealist artist Max Ernst, Welsh artist Barry Flanagan, the Madison, Wisconsin team Actual Size Artworks (Gail Simpson and Aris Georigiadis), New York-based artist Tony Matelli, and Chicago-based artist William J. O’Brien. The exhibition’s remaining eight sculptures will be announced in early May.

Installation of the sculptures, including a specially commissioned work by a Milwaukee-based artist, and the largest work in Sculpture Milwaukee’s history, will begin May 6. All of the 22 artworks are available for purchase with a percentage of each sale going toward Sculpture Milwaukee’s future installations.

Additional information on Sculpture Milwaukee 2019 can be found at sculpturemilwaukee.com

