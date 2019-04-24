‘Angry at the world:’ Darius Robinson accused of sexually assaulting 3 women in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Darius Robinson is charged in connection with three alleged sexual assaults on women on Milwaukee's north side. At his initial appearance in court on Wednesday, April 24, the judge set cash bond at $200,000.

"He has absolutely no prior record," said Robinson's attorney. "He had the same job for the last six years -- doing catering for the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum and previously at the Bradley Center."

But according to prosecutors, Robinson told police he's recently been "angry at the world."

Robinson, 26, faces 200 years of imprisonment with the following criminal charges:

First degree sexual assault (use of a dangerous weapon) - three counts

Attempted second degree sexual assault

The criminal complaint against Robinson breaks down the alleged attacks on three women. One woman indicated on April 15, she met Robinson on a website -- and agreed to meet him near 53rd and Center. The complaint said Robinson led the woman "to a rear alley where he grabbed her by her hair, took her cellphone from her and pulled out a handgun." The complaint alleged Robinson then forced the woman to commit sex acts. The woman was able to get away -- and later reported the assault. She was able to provide a detailed description of Robinson and his clothing. When officers checked the woman's cellphone, they retrieved a VoIP phone number that was apparently tied to an email address under Robinson's name. Three days later, a search warrant was conducted on Robinson's home -- and officers found "clothing items that matched the description provided by the victims, as well as a .77 caliber BB gun that is heavy and closely resembles a semi-automatic handgun." Additionally, several cellphones were found in Robinson's bedroom.

A second alleged assault is noted to have taken place on March 30. Once again, Robinson and the victim this time around apparently met on a website. Again, they went to an alley where the victim told police Robinson "pulled out a handgun and pointed it" at her face. The complaint said Robinson then assaulted the woman.

While investigating these cases, Milwaukee police determined a cellphone recovered from Robinson's residence belonged to a woman located at the Milwaukee County Jail. When investigators spoke with her, she indicated met with the defendant in late February. She indicated to authorities she had been engaging in prostitution to support a drug addiction. When she met with Robinson, she indicated he was forceful with her -- but eventually let her go. About a month later, the woman received a text message to meet at a gas station. The complaint indicated when she arrived, she realized the person she was meeting was Robinson. The complaint said she "played it 'cool,' because she was scared." Eventually, Robinson "produced a handgun out of nowhere and struck (the woman) in the face with the gun." The alleged sexual assault happened immediately after that, the woman told investigators.

"It's scary, especially (for) us women, walking through an alley or coming in from your driveway late at night," said a homeowner who lives near where the alleged assaults happened.

That woman wished not to be identified.

"(The police) were just knocking on everybody's door to get some information, and, uh, for me to be careful basically," the woman told FOX6 News.

"...these were wrong decisions and he gets on his knees every night and prays because he knows it is wrong." On April 18, a detective conducted an interview with Robinson. He "initially denied having intercourse with anyone without their consent." He later admitted "he did force individuals he met online to perform sexual acts without their consent." Robinson apparently stated "these were wrong decisions and he gets on his knees every night and prays because he knows it is wrong."

Robinson is due back in court on May 1.