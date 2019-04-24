Gift that keeps on giving: Local man running to raise awareness of organ donation

WEST ALLIS -- This weekend the Cream City 5K will happen in West Allis. It raises awareness for organ, tissue, and eye donation. The run was started by a man who, at one point, was in a race against time to save his own life. Brian shares Jesse Pagel's story.

