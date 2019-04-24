Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, April 24 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life.

The schedule is as follows:

June 26 10 p.m. Judah & the Lion
June 27 4 p.m. Steve Earle & The Dukes
  10 p.m. Lizzo
June 28 9:45 p.m. T-Pain
June 29 6:30 p.m.

8 p.m.

 Silent Planet

Silverstein
  10 p.m. August Burns Red
June 30 4 p.m. Reverend Horton Heat
  9:45 p.m. 3 Doors Down
July 2 10 p.m. Big Gigantic
July 3 8 p.m. Two Friends
  10 p.m. Matoma
July 4 8 p.m. Common Kings
  9:30 p.m. Sublime With Rome
July 5 4 p.m.

10 p.m.

 Berlin featuring Terri Nunn

Cole Swindell
July 6 10 p.m. TBA
July 7 9:30 p.m.
 		 La Sonora Ponceña
 

All performers and show times are subject to change.

CLICK HERE for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.

