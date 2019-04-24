× Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, April 24 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life.

The schedule is as follows:

June 26 10 p.m. Judah & the Lion June 27 4 p.m. Steve Earle & The Dukes 10 p.m. Lizzo June 28 9:45 p.m. T-Pain June 29 6:30 p.m. 8 p.m. Silent Planet Silverstein 10 p.m. August Burns Red June 30 4 p.m. Reverend Horton Heat 9:45 p.m. 3 Doors Down July 2 10 p.m. Big Gigantic July 3 8 p.m. Two Friends 10 p.m. Matoma July 4 8 p.m. Common Kings 9:30 p.m. Sublime With Rome July 5 4 p.m. 10 p.m. Berlin featuring Terri Nunn Cole Swindell July 6 10 p.m. TBA July 7 9:30 p.m.

La Sonora Ponceña



All performers and show times are subject to change.

CLICK HERE for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.