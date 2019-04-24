Harley-Davidson Roadhouse headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, April 24 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse with Miller High Life.
The schedule is as follows:
|June 26
|10 p.m.
|Judah & the Lion
|June 27
|4 p.m.
|Steve Earle & The Dukes
|10 p.m.
|Lizzo
|June 28
|9:45 p.m.
|T-Pain
|June 29
|6:30 p.m.
8 p.m.
|Silent Planet
Silverstein
|10 p.m.
|August Burns Red
|June 30
|4 p.m.
|Reverend Horton Heat
|9:45 p.m.
|3 Doors Down
|July 2
|10 p.m.
|Big Gigantic
|July 3
|8 p.m.
|Two Friends
|10 p.m.
|Matoma
|July 4
|8 p.m.
|Common Kings
|9:30 p.m.
|Sublime With Rome
|July 5
|4 p.m.
10 p.m.
|Berlin featuring Terri Nunn
Cole Swindell
|July 6
|10 p.m.
|TBA
|July 7
|9:30 p.m.
|La Sonora Ponceña
All performers and show times are subject to change.
