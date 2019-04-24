NEGOMBO, SRI LANKA - APRIL 23: Makeshift wooden crucifix's mark the graves of people killed in the Easter Sunday attack on St Sebastian's Church, on April 23, 2019 in Negombo, Sri Lanka. At least 359 people were killed and 500 people injured after coordinated attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday which rocked three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo as well as at Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. According to reports, police have identified eight out of nine attackers on Wednesday as the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for the attacks. Police have detained 60 suspects so far in connection with the suicide bombs while the countryÃs government blame the attacks on local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ). (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
‘Honoring the victims:’ Weekend vigils scheduled at MU, in Brookfield after Sri Lanka terror attacks
NEGOMBO, SRI LANKA - APRIL 23: Makeshift wooden crucifix's mark the graves of people killed in the Easter Sunday attack on St Sebastian's Church, on April 23, 2019 in Negombo, Sri Lanka. At least 359 people were killed and 500 people injured after coordinated attacks on churches and hotels on Easter Sunday which rocked three churches and three luxury hotels in and around Colombo as well as at Batticaloa in Sri Lanka. According to reports, police have identified eight out of nine attackers on Wednesday as the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for the attacks. Police have detained 60 suspects so far in connection with the suicide bombs while the countryÃs government blame the attacks on local Islamist group National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ). (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — Weekend vigils have been scheduled at Marquette University in Milwaukee and at Ridgewood Church in Brookfield to honor the more than 300 people killed on Easter Sunday in terror attacks in Sri Lanka. Dieter Kowalski, a man from Greenfield who was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin — on business in Sri Lanka — was among those who lost their lives in the attacks.
A prayer vigil will be held at Marquette University, in the garden outside St. Joan of Arc Chapel on Friday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m. Hosted by Marquette University Campus Ministry, it will serve as an opportunity “for the community to come together in response to the recent deadly bombings in Sri Lanka.”
The vigil will precede regular noon Mass, and attendees will pray for peace and mercy in the face of violence — and honor the victims.
It’s scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., and will serve as an opportunity for attendees to “come together as a community to remember those whose lives were lost and pray for the people affected by the terror attacks.”
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility and released images that purported to show the attackers.