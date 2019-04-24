× MPD: 14-year-old boy charged in connection with triple shooting at 36th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with the shooting of three other teens near 36th and Courtland in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 18. That is according to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department.

The 14-year-old is criminally charged with four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a child.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday. The victims, a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. Early on, officials say the victims were not cooperating with the investigation.