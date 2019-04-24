Pole strikes through truck’s windshield near 48th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A pole went straight through the windshield of a truck near 48th and Capitol, nearly striking the driver on Wednesday morning, April 23.

According to Milwaukee police, an RV hit the truck and a pole, and the pole fell and impaled the windshield of the truck.

Remarkably, no one was injured.

A FOX6 viewer shared photos of the aftermath. They tell us the driver of the truck was out of the vehicle and talking to officers.

WE Energies responded to the scene, and the pole was removed from the truck.

