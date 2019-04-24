× UN report: Work stress, excessive hours, overtime responsible for 2.8M deaths per year

NEW YORK — Your job may be killing you — literally.

A report from the United Nations showed stress from work, excessive hours and occupational disease are responsible for nearly 2.8 million deaths every year.

Another 374 million people are either injured on the job, or get sick because of their jobs.

The burden was particularly high for female workers.

Often, the primary caregivers for families, female workers have little time to rest or exercise, and that can contribute to cardiovascular disease.