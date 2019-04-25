× ‘Great entertainment:’ State Fair announces Associated Bank Amphitheater headliners

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Thursday, April 25 the Associated Bank Amphitheater headliners.

“We are looking forward to another fun and exciting year with the Wisconsin State Fair,” said Christopher Piotrowski, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Associated Bank. “Our shared commitment to the communities we serve makes this partnership a natural fit and together we continue to deliver a great experience to all customers and fairgoers.”

Milwaukee-based Prince tribute band The Prince Experience will start the party at the Associated Bank Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 1, followed by Here Come The Mummies on both Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. The Kids From Wisconsin will close out opening weekend with a headlining performance on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Fresh off a runner-up finish on NBC’s The Voice, Wisconsin native Chris Kroeze will perform on Monday, Aug. 5. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone will return for its annual two-night Amphitheater residency on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7. Resurrect: A Journey Tribute will perform the band’s classic hits on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Skid Row will perform on Friday, Aug. 9, followed by Faster Pussycat on Saturday, Aug. 10. The lineup wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 11 with the Flex at the Fair Finals, featuring the area’s fittest men and women competing on one stage.

In addition to the stage’s headliners, the Associated Bank Amphitheater will also feature a full lineup of family-friendly entertainment and contests/competitions, including the Junior Amateur Talent Competition presented by JACK’S® Pizza, Duelly Noted dueling pianos and the annual Sporkies Food Competition presented by Journal Sentinel.

“Wisconsin State Fair has a long-standing tradition of providing great entertainment while keeping prices affordable,” stated Kathleen O’Leary, chief executive officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park. “We are excited to partner with Associated Bank again in 2019, which allows us to continue this tradition.”

The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For more information, visit WiStateFair.com.