MILWAUKEE -- Nine Below isn't your typical putt-putt course. That's because you'll be playing nine feet below ground. Kasey spent the morning there to brush up on her miniature golf skills and test the course.
In an era where something as simple as your morning cup of coffee can be endlessly customized, an average game of putt putt - with it's peeling paint and road-side attraction feel - begins to look seriously outdated. But in the face of such old-fashioned notions, how does one go about re-inventing mini-golf?
Nine Below was born as the answer to that question.
Conceived by the owners of Splash Studio: a painting bar, Nine Below offers you a chance to forge your own course. . . nine feet underground.
And as proud citizens of the fair Brew City, there is one more element that is of the utmost importance: a fully-stocked bar. This is Wisconsin after all.
Located in the heart of Milwaukee's East Side, we're ready to help you make your next date night, bachelor party, or corporate event a hole-in-one. Welcome to the world's first indoor, underground Maker's Golf Tavern.