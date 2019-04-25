Packers great LeRoy Butler helps raise money for residents living in poverty

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers’ great LeRoy Butler helped to raise money to help Milwaukee County residents living in poverty.

Butler spoke at a fundraiser Thursday evening, April 25, for the Social Development Foundation.

The event called “Plated” was meant to put people in the shoes of those less fortunate having to make tough choices along the way.

“I come from a different background. A lot of people don’t know that. Poverty was part of my life so I thought that addressing this audience it will be something I’m proud of,” Butler said. “You have to let people know that people in poverty are human beings too… I don’t want people to look down on people in poverty.”

Butler says the message of the event is if you are born in poverty it doesn’t mean you have to stay there.

To learn more about the Social Development Foundation, CLICK HERE.