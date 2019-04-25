× US Cellular Connection Stage headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday, April 25 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1.

Rapper/Songwriter/Producer T.I. will headline the stage on July 5, replacing Ludacris, who was previously announced as a headliner.

The schedule for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1( with help from the following iHeartMedia stations: 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game, and V100.7) is as follows:

June 26 10 p.m. HANSON June 27 4 p.m. X 9:45 p.m. LANCO June 28 10 p.m. Styx June 29 10 p.m. TBA June 30 4 p.m. Riley Green 8 p.m. Jimmie Allen 10 p.m. Brothers Osborne July 2 8 p.m. Trap Manny 10 p.m. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie July 3 4 p.m. Nora Collins 6 p.m. Brandy Clark 8 p.m. Lindsay Ell 10 p.m. Lauren Alaina July 4 9:45 p.m. Chris Janson July 5 4 p.m. 10 p.m. Leonid & Friends T.I. July 6 10 p.m. Semisonic July 7 10 p.m. Dylan Scott

New this year, U.S. Cellular is offering Summerfest fans a chance to win the Ultimate Summerfest Experience. One lucky winner and their guest will receive a two day and two night stay in Milwaukee to attend Summerfest. The winner will receive tickets to the show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, a backstage tour of the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Captain’s Deck hospitality passes, a Summerfest merchandise package, cash for travel expenses and a Summerfest gift card for food and beverage. To enter, fans can visit a U.S. Cellular store or text SFEST19 to 89635 from April 25-May 5.

Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:

The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $120 and includes admission for all 11 days

The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pas s is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival

is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival General admission tickets are only $23

$15 for weekday tickets (entry valid prior to 4 p.m.)

To purchase tickets and see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.