US Cellular Connection Stage headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday, April 25 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1.
Rapper/Songwriter/Producer T.I. will headline the stage on July 5, replacing Ludacris, who was previously announced as a headliner.
The schedule for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1( with help from the following iHeartMedia stations: 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game, and V100.7) is as follows:
|June 26
|10 p.m.
|HANSON
|June 27
|4 p.m.
|X
|9:45 p.m.
|LANCO
|June 28
|10 p.m.
|Styx
|June 29
|10 p.m.
|TBA
|June 30
|4 p.m.
|Riley Green
|8 p.m.
|Jimmie Allen
|10 p.m.
|Brothers Osborne
|July 2
|8 p.m.
|Trap Manny
|10 p.m.
|A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
|July 3
|4 p.m.
|Nora Collins
|6 p.m.
|Brandy Clark
|8 p.m.
|Lindsay Ell
|10 p.m.
|Lauren Alaina
|July 4
|9:45 p.m.
|Chris Janson
|July 5
|4 p.m.
10 p.m.
|Leonid & Friends
T.I.
|July 6
|10 p.m.
|Semisonic
|July 7
|10 p.m.
|Dylan Scott
New this year, U.S. Cellular is offering Summerfest fans a chance to win the Ultimate Summerfest Experience. One lucky winner and their guest will receive a two day and two night stay in Milwaukee to attend Summerfest. The winner will receive tickets to the show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, a backstage tour of the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Captain’s Deck hospitality passes, a Summerfest merchandise package, cash for travel expenses and a Summerfest gift card for food and beverage. To enter, fans can visit a U.S. Cellular store or text SFEST19 to 89635 from April 25-May 5.
Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:
- The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $120 and includes admission for all 11 days
- The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
- General admission tickets are only $23
- $15 for weekday tickets (entry valid prior to 4 p.m.)
