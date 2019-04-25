US Cellular Connection Stage headliners, dates announced for Summerfest 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-94 NB at Ryan Road, expect delays

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Thursday, April 25 announced the lineup of headliners slated for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1.

Rapper/Songwriter/Producer T.I. will headline the stage on July 5, replacing Ludacris, who was previously announced as a headliner.

The schedule for the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage with FM106.1( with help from the following iHeartMedia stations: 95.7 BIG FM, 97.3 The Game, and V100.7) is as follows:

June 26 10 p.m. HANSON
June 27 4 p.m. X
  9:45 p.m. LANCO
June 28 10 p.m. Styx
June 29 10 p.m. TBA
June 30 4 p.m. Riley Green
  8 p.m. Jimmie Allen
  10 p.m. Brothers Osborne
July 2 8 p.m. Trap Manny
  10 p.m. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
July 3 4 p.m. Nora Collins
  6 p.m. Brandy Clark
  8 p.m. Lindsay Ell
  10 p.m. Lauren Alaina
July 4 9:45 p.m. Chris Janson
July 5 4 p.m.

10 p.m.

 Leonid & Friends

T.I.
July 6 10 p.m. Semisonic
July 7 10 p.m. Dylan Scott

New this year, U.S. Cellular is offering Summerfest fans a chance to win the Ultimate Summerfest Experience.  One lucky winner and their guest will receive a two day and two night stay in Milwaukee to attend Summerfest. The winner will receive tickets to the show of their choice at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, a backstage tour of the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Captain’s Deck hospitality passes, a Summerfest merchandise package, cash for travel expenses and a Summerfest gift card for food and beverage. To enter, fans can visit a U.S. Cellular store or text SFEST19 to 89635 from April 25-May 5.

Ticket prices for Summerfest are as follows:

  • The U.S. Cellular 11-Day Power Pass is available for $120 and includes admission for all 11 days
  • The U.S. Cellular 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival
  • General admission tickets are only $23
  • $15 for weekday tickets (entry valid prior to 4 p.m.)

To purchase tickets and see the full Summerfest lineup and festival information, CLICK HERE.

