× Discovery World, USDA Forest Service partner to provide free admission on May 5

MILWAUKEE — Discovery World announced on Friday, April 26 that it will open its doors to the community on Sunday, May 5, offering free admission all day in partnership with the Forest Service.

Visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy interactive exhibits, pet stingrays in the Reiman Aquarium, create nature-themed projects with the Kohl’s Design It! Lab, and take part in fishing tutorials courtesy of the Future Angler Foundation.

The partnership with Forest Service allows Discovery World to further its mission to provide fun and educational experiences through interactive exhibits and educational programs for families and students in Milwaukee, the region, and the state of Wisconsin.

A news release says the May 5 event is intended to provide a fun day of science in Milwaukee while igniting the spark for careers in the minds of children and young people, while playing a vital role in the workforce development pipeline.