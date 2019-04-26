Recognize this guy? MPD seeks help to ID suspect who burglarized business

Winter storm warning for southern part of FOX6 viewing area begins Saturday morning
Posted 4:35 pm, April 26, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a business burglary that occurred at Glenview and Hawthorne on Saturday, April 20.

Officials say the suspect entered the locked business around 1:40 p.m., took money and a cash register and then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5’10” to 6’ tall, weighs 200 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a star in the middle, a light-colored sweatshirt, beige pants, and white gym shoes.

If you have any information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

