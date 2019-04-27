× Green Bay Packers pick defensive lineman Kinglsey Keke during 5th round of NFL draft

NASHVILLE — The Green Bay Packers picked four players from the NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27. During round five, the Pack selected Kingsley Keke, a senior from Texas A&M University.

Keke’s bio is below, per NFL.com:

Keke (pronounced kee-kee) became a full-time starter in 2017, lining up for all 13 contests and stopping 54 ballcarriers, 2.5 times for losses including one sack. He found himself in the backfield more regularly as a senior, breaking out with 51 stops, 11 for loss, and a team-high seven sacks for the Aggies. The four-star recruit and All-State pick from Richmond, Texas, started the final nine games of the 2016 season, posting 37 tackles, seven for loss, four sacks, and four pass breakups in 13 contests that year. Even as a freshman, Keke contributed in 13 games as a reserve, making eight tackles.

Congratulations, and welcome to the team!