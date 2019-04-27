× Pres. Donald Trump to speak at Resch Center in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — On Saturday, April 27, President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Green Bay, WI on the night of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Since taking office, Pres. Trump has skipped the annual black-tie affair every year. Earlier this month, he told reporters he’s skipping this year’s dinner for a third year because it’s “so boring” and “so negative.” Instead, he said he would hold a “very positive rally.”

The event will be held at Green Bay’s Resch Center, which has a capacity of 9,877. Pres. Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential election by a narrow margin, defeating Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online, and can be claimed HERE.

Pres. Trump most recently visited Wisconsin in October of 2018, speaking alongside former governor Scott Walker, former house speaker Paul Ryan and former senate candidate Leah Vukmir. The president touted the Foxconn deal and Wisconsin’s dairy industry throughout the event.

Ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential election, a number of Democratic candidates have made their way through the Dairy State, including Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O’Rourke. As election tensions begin to rise, it’s very likely Wisconsin residents will have plenty of chances to engage with politicians on all sides of the political spectrum.

Pres. Trump spoke to supporters in Indianapolis on Friday, April 26. The president announced he plans to withdraw the U.S. from an international agreement on the arms trade, telling the National Rife Association (NRA) the treaty is “badly misguided.”

Pres. Trump made the announcement as he vowed to fight for gun rights, and encouraged members of the nation’s largest pro-gun group to rally behind his 2020 re-election bid.

“You better get out there and vote,” he said, telling the crowd of thousands that the 2020 election “seems like it’s a long ways away. It’s not.”