Thousands turn out for President Trump rally in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Thousands lined up outside Green Bay’s Resch Center ahead of President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday evening, April 27.

Some in Saturday’s crowd spent the night outside the Resch Center, anticipating President Trump’s first visit to the state in 2019.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and his wife were in attendance at the event.

Former WI Governor Scott Walker is greeting folks inside the Resch Center ahead of President Trump’s visit. pic.twitter.com/TUwet4BFKU — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) April 27, 2019

The Resch Center can hold roughly 9,900 people.

A look inside the Resch Center in Green Bay. President Trump will take the stage after 7pm. pic.twitter.com/2HpM1VvVoF — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) April 27, 2019

President Trump is expected to share a message on successes. He’s set to discuss the economy, border security and manufacturing in Wisconsin. Pres. Trump won Wisconsin in the 2016 presidential election by a narrow margin, defeating Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

“It’s huge, it’s very important. Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin… these are all states no Republican president had won since the 1980s. President Trump changed that. Holding down the rust belt, holding down the state of Wisconsin is very key,” said Kayleigh McEnany , President Trump’s 2020 campaign press secretary.

Also in attendance, the President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. He received a loud applause from the crowd earlier in the afternoon.

President Trump will take the stage after 7 p.m.

