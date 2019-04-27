Shooting reported near San Diego-area synagogue

POWAY, Calif. — A man was detained for questioning after reports of a shooting at a synagogue in the California city of Poway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Twitter account on Saturday.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

Update#2 Those wounded in the Chabad of Poway #synagogueshooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center @PalomarHealth. Please respect the medical privacy of victims & their families during this difficult time. Remain clear of the area as this investigation will take several hours — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) April 27, 2019

The synagogue is Congregation Chabad, CNN affiliate KGTV reported.

The Palomar Medical Center Poway was receiving one trauma patient from a shooting at a Poway synagogue, a hospital spokesman said.

The hospital was expecting as many as four patients, the spokesman said.

The San Diego Police Department is assisting sheriff’s deputies with the incident, according to a tweet from Chief David Nisleit.

“No known threats however in an abundance of caution, we will be providing extra patrol at places of worship,” Nisleit said.

The incident comes months six months to the day after the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

On October 27, Robert Bowers stormed the synagogue, killing 11 people in what the Anti-Defamation League said was the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in US history.A federal law enforcement official said at the time that Bowers made anti-Semitic statements during the shooting and targeted Jews on social media.

Deputies were called to the synagogue about 11:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. ET).

Passover, one of the holiest Jewish celebrations of the year, ends Saturday.

The Chabad of Poway website said the congregation is a center for Jewish people of all backgrounds. It was established in 1986.

Poway, about 20 miles north of San Diego, has about 48,000 residents. It is an upper-middle-class community that calls itself “The City in the Country.” The city website said it has one of the lowest crime rates in the state.