1 in custody following Mt. Pleasant police pursuit; 3 squad cars damaged

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 41-year-old Kansasville man is in custody following a police pursuit in Mt. Pleasant Saturday, April 27.

According to officials, around 9:30 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Police Department officers were notified that a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy was pursuing a vehicle, heading north on STH 32 coming up to KR. Officers were able to deploy stop sticks at KR and STH 32. The deployment was successful in spiking two of the four tires — but the vehicle continued northbound, going 20-30 miles per hour.

Officers then set up additional stop sticks at STH 32 and STH 11. This deployment struck all four tires, and the driver continued to flee. Officers then decided that all reasonable options to stop the vehicle were exhausted. The vehicle was heading into the City of Racine, and with the higher population, there was a greater chance the vehicle may crash into a bystander.

At this point, the officer initiated contact with the vehicle on the curve of Racine St., where there was no traffic and no bystanders. The vehicle spun and then continued to drive southbound in the northbound lanes, eventually driving onto the sidewalk for a short period of time.

The vehicle then accelerated and intentionally rammed another Mt. Pleasant squad car near the intersection of STH 32 and STH 11. At this point, the vehicle was going westbound in the eastbound lane of STH11. Mt. Pleasant Police then rammed and pinned the vehicle stop its forward momentum. The driver was taken into custody and turned over to the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

No officers were injured in this incident, and three squad cars were damaged, with one having to be towed from the scene.

The driver was identified as a 41-year-old man from Kansasville. He was held at the Kenosha County Jail, and is now facing the following charges: fleeing and elude traffic officer, hit and run, recklessly endangering safety, six counts of bail jumping and a probation hold.