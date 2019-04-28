Menomonee Falls H.S. twins leading the boy’s golf team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS-- Danny and Steven Sanicki are seniors at Menomonee Falls High School. Both of them are on the boy's golf team. The twins say they started golfing when they were around 5. They started playing competitively when they were in 8th grade. Danny and Steven say the goal this season is to lead their team to the Wisconsin State golf Tournament. Even when they are playing for fun, they compete with each other. Both Danny and Steven are planning on attending UW Parkside in the fall and they will both be on the golf team.

Danny and Steven Sanicki

Menomonee Falls H.S. Seniors

Golf