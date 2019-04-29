Caught on camera: MPD seeks to ID suspect who robbed business near 16th and Becher

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in the strong-armed robbery of a business near 16th and Becher on Wednesday, April 24.

Officials say the suspect entered the business shortly before 8 p.m. He took merchandise and placed it in his pockets. Officials say the suspect then punched the store owner in the face when he was confronted and then ran out of the location. While in the alley of the business, the suspect fired two shots from a handgun.

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, in his 20s, 5’4″ tall, about 160 lbs., with a light skin complexion, a thin build, and black curly hair. He was last seen wearing clear glasses, a white zip-up jacket with black stripes on the arms and a logo on the left chest area, plaid underwear, True Religion blue jeans, white Nike Air Force One tennis shoes, and a Champion shoulder bag around his chest.

If you have any information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-935-7360.

43.006513 -87.933235