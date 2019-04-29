LIVE: Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) announces plans for major campus enhancement

Felicity Huffman to plead guilty in admissions scam May 13

Posted 11:31 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, April 29, 2019

Actress Felicity Huffman exits the courthouse after facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

BOSTON — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman will plead guilty on May 13 to charges that she took part in a sweeping college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman had been scheduled to enter her plea in Boston federal court on May 21. A judge on Monday agreed to move up the hearing because the lead prosecutor will be out of town.

The actress agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Authorities say she paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her daughter’s SAT.

Huffman was charged in March along with dozens of other prominent parents and coaches at elite universities. Prosecutors say other parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe coaches to get their children admitted as fake athletic recruits.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.