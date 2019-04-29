MSOE announces plans to ‘renovate, expand, modernize’ largest dorm on campus

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) along with Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced plans on Monday, April 29 for a major campus enhancement.

“Our alumni and friends have stepped up to support yet another transformation on our campus,” said MSOE President Dr. John Walz. “Our dorms which have served us well for more than 50 year are getting a little tired and a little dated.”

Officials revealed they have raised $32 million of a $37 million goal to renovate, expand and modernize Roy W. Johnson Hall — the largest and oldest dorm at MSOE.

A news release indicates the transformation will include 48 additional rooms and a series of 2-story collaboration hubs constructed in a southern-facing, glass enclosed addition overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. In addition, the reimagined space will feature dedicated workspaces, classrooms, private study areas, and collaboration hubs to facilitate group work and interdisciplinary projects throughout the building, with new restrooms and a kitchenette on every floor. The ground floor renovations will include new classroom space, collaboration hubs, meeting spaces, and a refreshed dining hall that will provide a completely updated dining experience for students.

Once the work is complete, the building will be renamed the Hermann Viets Memorial Tower in honor of Dr. Hermann Viets, MSOE’s fourth president.

“MSOE is such an important part of the city,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “When I think of the changes that have occurred with MSOE just in the last decade-and-a-half, I have trouble remembering them all. From the athletic center to the Grohmann Museum, to the athletic field and parking structure, to the residential hall on Water Street, to the German-American Academy, to this along with the computational building. You are re-inventing yourselves before our very eyes.