'We cannot wait:' Miranda Lambert to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 18

MILWAUKEE — Miranda Lambert will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 18, as part of her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019. Milwaukee’s performance will feature Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“We cannot wait to see Miranda Lambert bring her Kerosene and Gunpowder and Lead to Fiserv Forum,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Somethin’ Bad is about to happen here on Oct. 18.”

Fans attending Fiserv Forum’s show are encouraged to take part in the “Fill The Little Red Wagon” donation drive in partnership with the MuttNation Foundation and the Wisconsin Humane Society for the chance to win tickets and meet & greets.

Those who bring a pet supply donation to any of the Wisconsin Humane Society’s five shelters (4500 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, as well as its locations in Racine, Ozaukee, Green Bay or Door County) by Friday, Oct. 4, will be entered to win two tickets to the Oct. 18 concert. Ticketholders can also bring a pet supply donation with them to the concert to be entered to win two meet & greet passes.

For more information visit www.MirandaLambert.com and follow @MirandaLambert on social media.