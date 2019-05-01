× ‘$8 State Fair tickets:’ Variety of deals, discounts on sale now for Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced Wednesday, May 1 a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair.

$8 STATE FAIR TICKETS

Fairgoers who plan ahead can save $6 on adult admission during the Fair with $8 State Fair Tickets, on sale now through June 30! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office, as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods and Trig’s stores.

$22 SPINCITY 40 RIDE & GAME TICKET SHEETS

The savings don’t stop with admission! Thrill-seekers can save nearly 50 percent compared to individually purchased tickets with $22 SpinCity 40 Ride & Game Ticket Sheet vouchers, available through July 31. Vouchers are available online at WiStateFair.com and at the State Fair Ticket Office.

$4 STATE FAIR BARGAIN BOOKS

With over $300 in savings, the State Fair Bargain Book features nearly 90 coupons from fair vendors and partners with discounts on food, beverages, gifts, souvenirs, SpinCity and more. Discounted Bargain Book vouchers offer a 20% savings off the price during State Fair and are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com or at the State Fair Ticket Office through July 31. Bargain Books will be sold for $5 during State Fair at all three Official FairWear locations and at three (3) Fair Information Centers (East of Wisconsin Products Pavilion on Grandstand Ave, Guest Services Pavilion & SpinCity Redemption Booth).

$18 CREAM PUFF 6-PACKS

Cream Puff lovers can take advantage of the sweetest deal at the State Fair with $18 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers, which offer huge savings off individually purchased Cream Puffs. Vouchers can be redeemed during State Fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations. This sweet deal is available at WiStateFair.com and the State Fair Ticket Office through July 31.

Online tickets and vouchers can be purchased via mail-order ($3 delivery fee) or print-at-home options (free.) The State Fair Ticket Office is located at 7722 W. Greenfield Avenue in West Allis and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11. The fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights.

For more information, visit WiStateFair.com.