Fashion statement: Milwaukee Fashion Initiative highlighting local businesses and designers

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Fashion Initiative Showcase is happening Wednesday night, May 1. Cynthia Rigsby, the co-founder of the Milwaukee Fashion Initiative and Rick Marino of Ramp Group Inc. join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Milwaukee Fashion Initiative (website)

The Milwaukee Fashion Initiative was started by two Foley & Lardner LLP partners, Cynthia Rigsby and Jan Pirozzolo-Mellowes, as a way to bring together local designers, educators, manufacturers, retailers, and others interested in supporting and growing the Milwaukee-area fashion industry for education, networking, and brainstorming — with the goal of highlighting the resources and talent already present in the Milwaukee area and helping initiative members work individually and collectively to identify opportunities to grow and expand that industry.