× Job fair: Fiserv Forum seeks event security staff, job pays $13/hour

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is holding a job fair to hire 30 plaza event security staff members on Friday, May 3, from 9 a.m. – noon in the arena’s atrium.

The new employees will work bag-search zones and other duties as assigned at all plaza events to ensure the safety of guests.

The position involves working outdoors, and the hourly wage is $13.

Candidates are encouraged to bring a printed resume to the job fair.