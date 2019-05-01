Jonas Brothers to perform at Fiserv Forum on Sept. 17

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the Billboards Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

MILWAUKEE –Jonas Brothers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, Sept. 17, as part of their Happiness Begins Tour with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

The announcement coincides with the launch of the pre-order for the band’s highly anticipated comeback album Happiness Begins, as well as the launch of their official merch store online today.

“We will have the Jonas Brothers Burnin’ Up as we welcome them to Fiserv Forum for the First Time on Sept. 17,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “Don’t be a Sucker and make sure you get your tickets when they go on sale on Friday, May 10.”

Pre-order Happiness Begins (Republic Records) HERE. For exclusive items from the newly launched official merchandise store visit HERE.

