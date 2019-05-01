Law enforcement agencies launch unified plan to decrease reckless driving in SE Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and several surrounding law enforcement agencies revealed on Wednesday, May 1 a unified plan to decrease reckless driving in the City of Milwaukee and adjacent areas.

Officials say so far in 2019, there have been 16 fatalities as a result of reckless driving in the City of Milwaukee. This is a reduction from 2018 — and officials say they do not want to see a repeat of 2017 when we had a record number of fatalities.

