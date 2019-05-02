California Legislature declares May 4 ‘Star Wars Day’ in recognition of Disneyland theme park

The Goodyear Blimp flies over a floral incarnation of The Millennium Falcon on Disneyland Resort's Diamond Celebration float in the 127th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, January 1, 2016. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Legislature voted Thursday to declare May 4 “Star Wars Day” in recognition of a Disneyland theme park slated to open later this month.

It’s a play on the Star Wars’ phrase “may the force be with you.” The resolution by Democratic Assemblyman Tom Daly says it’s the largest single-site expansion in the park’s history and could generate $14 million in tax revenue for the city of Anaheim annually.

The resolution also recognizes the Walt Disney Company’s “decades-long record of enhancing the quality of life for people in California and beyond.”

A charity group that dresses up as Stormtroopers are at the Capitol and a hot air balloon that looked like Yoda flew outside.

UNSPECIFIED – JULY 11, 2016: In this handout illustration provided by Disney Parks/Lucasfilm, STAR WARS-THEMED LAND AT THE DISNEYLAND RESORT — Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has released new artwork for the Star Wars-themed land being constructed at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The new artist rendering shows the intriguing spaceport on a never-before-seen planet in the Star Wars galaxy. The 14-acre land will be the largest-ever single-themed land expansion at the Disneyland Resort. (Illustration by Disney Parks/Lucasfilm via Getty Images)

