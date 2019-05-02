Delicious breakfast and lunch: Orenda Cafe is now open — get a look inside

Posted 9:40 am, May 2, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- Orenda Cafe is now open! Kasey spent the morning at this south side brunch spot getting a look inside.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.