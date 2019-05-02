Jonathan Copeland to be sentenced in death of MPD Officer Michael Michalski

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Jonathan Copeland, the man prosecutors said shot and killed Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski in July of 2018, will be sentenced Thursday, May 2. He pleaded guilty to first degree intentional homicide Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Despite the mandatory life sentence, the judge will decide during sentencing whether Copeland will be eligible for extended supervision for the rest of his life after serving a mandatory 20 years in prison.

Copeland was convicted of first degree intentional homicide, while the state agreed to drop the penalty enhancer "use of a dangerous weapon," along with two other charges -- attempted first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm noted Copeland ambushed Officer Michalski in a home near 28th and Wright on July 25, 2018 as Michalski and other officers were serving a warrant for Copeland's arrest on felony drug and domestic abuse related offenses. Prosecutors said Officer Michalski was shot as he climbed the stairs in the home, searching for Copeland, who fired from the landing, where he was hiding.

Prosecutors said while inside that home near 28th and Wright, as Michalski and other officers attempted to arrest Copeland, Michalski went up a staircase and encountered “slight movement in a pile of clothing.” The criminal complaint said Copeland “hid silently for over 10 minutes on the landing, and ambushed and shot Officer Michalski as the officer began to close in."

Copeland is also accused of shooting at other officers outside. He faces an attempted homicide charge for that.