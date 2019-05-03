LIVE: All eastbound lanes on I-94 at WIS 100 are closed due to fatality
Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

17 years later, no signs of Alexis Patterson who disappeared on her way to school in Milwaukee

Posted 5:32 pm, May 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — The FBI reminded the public that 17 years ago on Friday, May 3, 7-year-old Alexis Patterson disappeared on her way to school near 49th and Garfield.

Alexis would be 24 years old now. She remains on the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists of missing persons.

The photo in the tweet above is shown age-progressed to 17 years. Patterson was last seen on May 3, 2002 when she was dropped off for school. Alexis was wearing a red, hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. She has a scar under her right eye and bump on her left pinky finger.

If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, you are urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.