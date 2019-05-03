17 years later, no signs of Alexis Patterson who disappeared on her way to school in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The FBI reminded the public that 17 years ago on Friday, May 3, 7-year-old Alexis Patterson disappeared on her way to school near 49th and Garfield.

Alexis would be 24 years old now. She remains on the FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children lists of missing persons.

It was 17 years ago today, when 7 year old Alexis Patterson disappeared, reportedly dropped off by her step-father, on her way to school. Her current age, 24. Alexis remains on the #FBI and NCMEC lists of Missing Persons. https://t.co/o0awGsoG7Z https://t.co/iSc9NdOUeA pic.twitter.com/pP8V8b0EcC — FBI Milwaukee (@FBIMilwaukee) May 3, 2019

The photo in the tweet above is shown age-progressed to 17 years. Patterson was last seen on May 3, 2002 when she was dropped off for school. Alexis was wearing a red, hooded jacket with gray stripes, a purple shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike tennis shoes. She has a scar under her right eye and bump on her left pinky finger.

If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, you are urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.