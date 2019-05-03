× Ozaukee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating attempted child abduction in Village of Belgium

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Village of Belgium. The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, May 2.

The suspect is described as a male, white, approximately 60 years old, with a white beard. He was wearing all black.

A person of interest, matching the above description, was identified and interviewed. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.