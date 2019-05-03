‘Quality, affordable housing:’ Groundbreaking ceremony held for Clarke Square Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Turning 18 and becoming an adult is a big step for everyone -- and for foster kids it means aging out of the system. On Friday, May 3 a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Clarke Square Apartments -- located on W. Vieau Pl. in Milwaukee.

It's the ceremonial start of something this neighborhood has been working towards for years.

"This means the world to us here in the Clark Square Neighborhood Initiative," said Tyna Rule, Clark Square Neighborhood Initiative President.

The Clarke Square Apartments is composed of two three-story buildings with 40 apartments. The development will provide a set aside for youth who have turned 18 and aged out of the foster care system.

''It's really about growing community and giving young people and families dignity with quality, affordable housing, right here in the neighborhood," said Michele Bria, Journey House CEO.

Clarke Square Apartments will have a mix of 20 one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units. In addition, there will be surface and underground parking.

In this story Wraparound Milwaukee

Journey House

"Some of our youth may have been in 12 to 14 different homes over the trajectory of their life. They're alone. They don't have any safety net. They don't have access to housing of any kind," said Bria.

The $8.5 million development received financing from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, Associated Bank, Boston Capital, Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and the City of Milwaukee Home Funds.

The project is expected to be complete in early 2020.