MILWAUKEE — The sole victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on I-94 at WIS 100 on Friday, May 3 has been identified.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, the man killed in the crash is 22-year-old Julien Selby of Brookfield.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. on Friday. The surrounding freeway was shut down for hours as deputies focused their investigation on the ramp in the Zoo Interchange.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.